Image
Ruined building of ancient Agora in Side (Turkey, Antalya region) .Wall with corinthian columns, remains of the ancient Roman city. Close up fragment. History, art or architecture concept
Medieval frescos in the St. Nicholas church in Myra. Demre, Antalya, Turkey. Byzantine wall-painting. History of religion and art concept
Medieval frescos in the St. Nicholas church in Myra. Demre, Antalya, Turkey. Byzantine wall-painting. History of religion and art concept
Fragment of marble capitals. Corinthian order, period of Late Roman Empire Myra, ruined ancient city (Demre, Turkey). Close up view. History, art or architecture concept
Medieval frescos in the St. Nicholas church in Myra. Demre, Antalya, Turkey. Byzantine wall-painting. History of religion and art concept
Fragment of marble decoration, carved marble detail. Medieval St. Nicholas church in Myra (Demre, Turkey). Byzantine relief. Close up, selective focus. History, art or architecture concept
Fragment of marble bas-relief. Ruined ancient theater in Myra, old antique city (Demre, Turkey). Close up fragment. History, art or architecture concept
Rock-cut Lycian tombs in Myra. Ancient necropilis. Close up view. Open air museum in Demre (Turkey). Famouse tourist attraction, very pupular tour. Travel of history concept

