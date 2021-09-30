Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097698590
Ruellia simplex or the Mexican petuniaor Mexican bluebell or Britton's wild petunia. a species of flowering plant in the family Acanthaceae. Purple flowers
R
By RBagusdiani
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossomblossom bluebellbotanybrightclancloseupcolorcolorfuldecorationenvironmentfieldflorafloralflowerfreshgardengreengreen backgroundlatin americaleafleavesmacromexicanmexican petunianaturalnatureon green backgroundornamentationoutdoorpanoramicparkpetalpetuniapinkplantpurplerubellaruellia sceneryseasonspringsummertropicaltrumpetvioletwild
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist