Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081456869
Row of beautiful bunch ceiling lightbulb set during glowing in warming light shade. Interior decoration object photo. Close-up and selective focus at foreground.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquebackgroundbeautifulblackbrightbrightnessbulbbunchceilingchandelierclose upcloseupcreativecrystaldarkdecordecorationdesignelectricelectricalelectricityenergyfeelingfilamentglassglowinggrouphangingideailluminatedinspirationinteriorisolatedlamplanternlightlightbulblighting equipmentluxuryobjectorangeretroromanticropesetshadeshinystylevintagewarm
Similar images
More from this artist