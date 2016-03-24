Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Round white tag mockup on glass jar with dry perfume a wooden background with boho decoration, element for packing. Label product mockup and natural eco design. Bohemian wedding gift, wedding favors
Vintage map and accessories for the treasure hunt and travel
wooden retro spoon and book
Bottle of white wine and a glass shackled love chain with a lock.
Ferrara, Italy - July 2, 2017: antique and used market in the main square. Old copper coffee maker.
vintage hunter accessories, cork hunter's helmet and old gun, safari
Jar with tasty protein shake on wooden table
old book

See more

144934075

See more

144934075

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129272232

Item ID: 2129272232

Round white tag mockup on glass jar with dry perfume a wooden background with boho decoration, element for packing. Label product mockup and natural eco design. Bohemian wedding gift, wedding favors

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna Fedorova_it

Anna Fedorova_it