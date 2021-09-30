Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092206475
Round podium made of natural stone for the presentation of products and cosmetics. Empty showcase for product advertising. Cosmetic beauty showcase
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingbackgroundbeautybeige backgroundblankchristmascolorcompositioncopy spacecosmeticcosmeticsdecorationdesignemptyfashiongeometriclightluxuryminimalminimalismmock upmockupmodernnaturalnatural blockobjectpastelpedestalplatformpodiumpodium displaypresentationproductsalesceneselective focusselective focus planningshapeshapesshowshowcaseskincarestagestandstudiotemplatetrendy
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist