Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101163335
Round empty podium with palm leaf for product advertising. Advertising stand for cosmetic products.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadadvertisementadvertisingbackdropbackgroundbannerbasebillboardboardboxbrandcleancommercialcosmeticdesigndisplayemptyexhibitiongeometricgreenleafleavesmarketingmediamockuppackagingpalmpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductpromopromotionretailroundsalescreenshadowshopshowshowcasespacestagestandstoretemplatewhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist