Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088683971
round chandelier made of old irons on the background of a wooden ceiling with windows, bottom view
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ageantiqueapartmentartbelowcandlecastleceilingchandeliercirclecolor imagecreativitydecorationfurnitureglowhallhardwoodheavyhomehorizontalhotelilluminationindoorinsideinstrumentinteriorironlamplightedlightingmagnificentmetalmetallicoakobsoleteoldold-fashionedphotographypineplaquepressroomrustspherestyleurbanwheelwidewood grainwork
Similar images
More from this artist