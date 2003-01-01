Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rottweiler puppy dog background thoroughbred animal white black cute pet young one brown home small studio mammal beautiful meringue little portrait puppies nature family tree happy safety dogs bordea
Formats
2465 × 1623 pixels • 8.2 × 5.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 658 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG