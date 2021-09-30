Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081535220
Rotting dead tree with thick trunk lying on the ground in dense temperate rainforest at Cathedral Grove in MacMillan Provincial Park, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada on rainy day.
Cathedral Grove, BC-4, British Columbia V0R 1G0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaattractionautumnbcbritish columbiacanadacanadiancathedral grovedaydeaddead treedestinationforestgreengroundjourneylandscapelushmacmillanmacmillan provincial parkmossnaturalnatureno peoplenorth americaovercastparkplantprovincialprovincial parkrainforestrainyrottingrotting treeseasonshadytemperatetemperate rainforestthicktourismtouristtraveltreetree trunktriptrunkvancouver islandvegetationwildwilderness
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist