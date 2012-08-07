Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 112663943
ROTTERDAM-AUG. 7, 2012. Erasmus Bridge on Aug. 7, 2012 in Rotterdam. 802m long, 139m high cable-stayed bridge across New Meuse river, linking city's north and south. Completed 1996, nick name 'Swan'.
Photo Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG