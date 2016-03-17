Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
ROTTERDAM - SEPTEMBER 4: The World Port Days in the port of Rotterdam showing many boats on the maasriver and around the famous Erasmus bridge on September 4 , 2010 in Rotterdam, Netherland
Photo Formats
2637 × 3373 pixels • 8.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
782 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
391 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.