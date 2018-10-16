Images

Rotorua, New Zealand - October 16, 2018: Anchor Peace, a sculpture by Jocelyn Platt, is a public artwork on display at Kuirau Park, popular geothermal gardens enjoyed by locals and tourists alike .
Item ID: 1430814539

Important information

Formats

  • 5043 × 3362 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ