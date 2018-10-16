Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rotorua, New Zealand - October 16, 2018: Anchor Peace, a sculpture by Jocelyn Platt, is a public artwork on display at Kuirau Park, popular geothermal gardens enjoyed by locals and tourists alike .
Formats
5043 × 3362 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG