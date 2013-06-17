Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rosemary roasted salmon served with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper topped by mustard rosemary sauce and glass of ice water for healthy style dinner
