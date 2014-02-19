Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
rose petal affection classical white vacation vegetation scenery unique detail holiday background scene natural recreation red earth pure health recreational formal hands panorama fancy wonderful flow
Photo Formats
3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.