Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rose oil. Cosmetic bottle with rose serum on wooden podium, blurry rose petals and candles on white background. Soft image and soft focus style. Natural homemade cosmetics based on fermented products
Formats
6252 × 4168 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG