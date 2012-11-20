Images

Image
Rosalia - light beige marble with pink veins and network intrusions. Marble texture for the 3D interior modeling. Natural material for tiles, countertops, window sills and decorative details.
ฺbackground plywood texture colour brown
Construction material. Brown plywood texture abstract art background. Solid color LDF surface. Empty space.
Paper pattern light use as a background.
Old vintage paper texture background
BACKGROUND TEXTURE FOR DESIGN
Brown paper textured and background, Craft paper background
Glossy Brown MDF Board Tiled Texture

1716836581

1716836581

497851072

Item ID: 497851072

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Oleg Vinnichenko

Oleg Vinnichenko