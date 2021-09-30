Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085423571
Rosaceae, Rosa, Rose, Close up blooming pink rose flower isolated on black background with clipping path. The side of pink single flower.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanybrightbudcardcelebrationcloseupcolordecorationdie cutelementsfaunaflorafloralflowergardengiftheadholidayhybrid tea roseisolatedlovemidas touchnaturepatternperfumepetalpinkplantredromancerosarosaceaeroserosessidesinglesmellsoftenerspringsummertropicalvalentinevalentines daywhite
Similar images
More from this artist