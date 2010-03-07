Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092672039
ROPLEY, HAMPSHIRE, UK - MARCH 7, 2010: Ex Yugoslavia Class 62 No. JZ 62-669 BR Tank No. 30075 and BR Class 5205 2-8-0T No. 5224 are prepared for the day at Ropley Station on the Mid Hants Railway.
K
By Kev Gregory
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2-8-0t300755205522462blackbrbritainbritishbuiltclassengineenglandgreatheritagehistorichistoryjz 62-669linelocomotivemaintainedmid hants railwaynooldoutdoorplatformpreservedrailrailroadrailwayrailwaysrestoredropleystationsteamtanktourismtracktraditionaltraintransporttransportationtravelukusaveteranviewvintagewatercressyugoslavia
Categories: Transportation, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist