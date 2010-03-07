Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092672036
ROPLEY, HAMPSHIRE, UK - MARCH 7, 2010: British Rail Standard Class 4MT No. 76017 stands in Ropley yard, full of contrast in the early morning sun, as it awaits long-term overhaul.
K
By Kev Gregory
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
4mt76017antiqueblackbrbritainbritishbrownclassengineenglandfamousfreightgreathantsheritagehistorichistorylinelocolocomotivemaintainedmidmixedmogulnooldpassengerpowerpowerfulpreservedrailrailroadrailwayrailwaysrestoredropleyruststeamtracktrackstraffictraintransporttransportationtravelveteranvintagewatercressyard
Categories: Transportation, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist