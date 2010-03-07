Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092672030
ROPLEY, HAMPSHIRE, UK - MARCH 7, 2010: Loco 30075 eases forward at Ropley yard. Built in Yugoslavia as Class 62 No. JZ 62-669, and given the livery and identity of the next 'USA' tank, 30075 in UK.
By Kev Gregory
Categories: Transportation, Vintage
