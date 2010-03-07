Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092649992
ROPLEY, HAMPSHIRE, UK - MARCH 7, 2010: Seen on the Mid Hants Railway, LNER A4 Class 4-6-2 No. 60019 Bittern pulls away from Ropley Station during the Watercress Line's winter steam gala.
K
By Kev Gregory
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
4-6-260019a4bitternblackbritainbritishclasscoldeasternengineenglandexhaustexpressfamousfastgreathantshaulsheritagehistorylinelnerlocolocomotivemidnonortholdoutdoorplatformrailrailroadrailwayrestoredropleysmokestationsteamsteeltracktrackstraintransporttransportationtravelveteranvintagewatercresswinter
Categories: Transportation, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist