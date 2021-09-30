Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100410479
Rooftop swimming pool illuminated at night on the roof with a view to the city aerial timelapse. White umbrellas and sunbeds around. Dubai, UAE
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialapartmentblockblueboardcleanclearcontemporarycooldowntowndubaiduskeveninghealthhomehotelhousingilluminationinformationlapselightluxurynightparadisepoolpoolsiderelaxrelaxationresortroofrooftopseashoreskyskylinespastreetsummertiletimetime-lapsetimelapsetravelturquoisetwilightuaeumbrellaviewviewpointwater
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist