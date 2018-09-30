Images

Image
Rome,Italy - September 30, 2018: On the occasion of 50th anniversary of the National Association of State Police, an outdoor exhibition of Alfa Romeo company vintage cars with famous model Alfa Romeo
Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1542917606

Stock Photo ID: 1542917606

Photo Formats

  • 5060 × 3373 pixels • 16.9 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

mgallar

mgallar