Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 1200485362
Rome,Italy - September 30, 2018: The 50th anniversary of the foundation of the National Association of State Police, an exhibition of Alfa Romeo company vintage cars with model Giulietta 1300 TI
Photo Formats
5326 × 3551 pixels • 17.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.