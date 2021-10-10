Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088568171
Rome, Italy - October 10, 2021 detail of Keeper of the Seven Keys, Part I and part II, the albums by the German power metal band Helloween, released by Noise Records in 1987 and 1988.
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1987a little timealternative versionartbonus trackscomposedeight tracksfirst album of the groupfirst partfollow the signfuture worldgermangerman music groupgerman music group helloweenhalloweenhansenhaunted pumpkinhelloweeni'm aliveillustrationin 1987initiationjudaskai hansenkeeper of the seven keysmetalmichael kiskemicrophonemost famousmusicnoise recordspart 1part 2pumpkinrare editionsrecordedreleasedreleased by noise recordsrocksecond albumsecond partsubstitutesymbolthe songthe year beforethe year before the albumtrack-listvictim on fatevideo editwas inserted
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist