Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088417703
Rome, Italy - October 04, 2021, Black Sabbath is the first album by the musical group of the same name, released in England on February 13, 1970. The album has sold over 2 300 000 copies worldwide.
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1970above all doom metalalbumartband of the same namebehind the wall of sleepblack sabbathbroke new groundcollectioncreate an unmistakable sounddarkdisturbing rhythmsevil womanextra-musical conceptsfascinationfebruary 13first albumharsh criticism of the groupheavy metalinspired by black sabbathiommil 'darknessmusicmusical groupmysteryn.i.b.of the first songosbourneozzy osbourneplayerpresent in this recordpsychedeliareleased in englandrhythmseminal discseparate notessleeping villagesongstrong influence in the genesisthe horror movie atmospherethe slowthe song black sabbaththe wizardthousands of metal bandstritone intervaltwo singleswardwarningwicked worldworldwide
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist