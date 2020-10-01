Images

Image
Rome, Italy - October 01, 2020: View of the Quirinale Palace, since 1870 the official residence of the King of Italy and since 1946 of the President of the Italian Republic. Built starting in 1573
Rome, Italy - September 20, 2011:Quirinal Palace at the Piazza del Quirinale in Rome - Residence of the President of the Italian Republic.
Famous Vittorio Emanuele II monument also known as Altar of the Fatherland, Rome, Italy
Beautiful yellow and white building in Ulan Ude, Russia
SANTIAGO, CUBA - SEPTEMBER 4 2018: Casa Granda hotel in the center of Santiago de Cuba
Moscow, Russia - September 01, 2019: The building of the Academic Drama Theater of the Russian Army. The biggest scene in Europe. Founded in 1930
facade of the Senatorial Palace (Palazzo Senatorio) in the Capitoline Hill in Rome
Bergamo, Italy - March 7, 2017: The Baptistery next to the S.Maria Maggiore basilica

2124557741

Item ID: 2124557741

Formats

  • 6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Kraft74

Kraft74