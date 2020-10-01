Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rome, Italy - October 01, 2020: Street plaque in marble on the brick wall of the Quirinale garden, located in the street of the same name, and characterized by the equestrian statue of Carlo Alberto
Black and white photo of old wooden fence
One way sign on an alley.
A bench in Cape Town during the apartheid period placed outside the High Court Civil Annex. Even benches were reserved to whites only of non white only
Autumn landscape in the park with yellow-red-green colors.
TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 17, Protest message on wall outside National Party offices, Tauranga, New zealand on May 17, 2012. Environmentalists are protesting deep sea mining in the sign (mis-spelt).
Washington, DC / US - November 06, 2019: Close up of the bronze placard for the relocated historic Bullfinch Gatehouse to the original capitol grounds until 1874
Atlantic Road Viaduct Arch in Brixton

See more

1748342813

See more

1748342813

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125068644

Item ID: 2125068644

Rome, Italy - October 01, 2020: Street plaque in marble on the brick wall of the Quirinale garden, located in the street of the same name, and characterized by the equestrian statue of Carlo Alberto

Important information

Formats

  • 3376 × 6000 pixels • 11.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 563 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 282 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kraft74

Kraft74