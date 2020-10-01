Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rome, Italy - October 01, 2020: Side view of the Quirinal Palace with armed soldier standing guard at the door. since 1946 residence of the President of the Italian Republic
Formats
6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG