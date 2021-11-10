Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088580375
Rome, Italy - November 10, 2021, detail of the record album Sinatra: Best of the Best compilation greatest hits by American singer Frank Sinatra released in 2011 by Capitol Records.
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
201150sactoralbumall the wayamericanamerican singerartbest of the bestby us singer frank sinatracapitol and reprise periodcapitol recordscdcelebritiescelebrityclassicscollectioncome fly with mecompilationcultculturedetaildiscodouble albumfamefamousfashionfor the first time everfrankfrank sinatragreatest hitshollywooditalymy waynew york new yorknight and daypopularrecordsreleased in 2011retroromesinatra classicssinatra record albumsingersingle albumsongsstarstrangers in the nightstylesuccessful
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist