Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088568666
Rome, Italy - November 01, 2021, detail of These Are Special Times, studio album and first Christmas album in English by Canadian singer Céline Dion.
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
albumsawardbryan adamscanadian singercelebratecelebrationcelebritycelineceline dionchristmas melodieschristmas songscoversculturecélinecéline diondavid foster and ric wakedionelegantenglish languageentertainmenteulogyfamilyfamily photosfamousfamous christmas melodiesfestivefirst christmas albumgrammy awardshappyholidayholidayslovemusicianmy familypopularproducersrecorded materialromanticsingersixth studio albumsong productionsony musicsony music entertainmentstarstudiosuccessfulsymbolthese are special timestraditionalunreleased
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist