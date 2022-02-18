Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rome, Italy – February 18, 2022: Vintage 1930's COLI-FAGINA Vaccine with Bacterial lysates of Escherichia coli. Manufactured in Italy by ABC Farmaceutici, Biological Chemotherapy Institute - Turin
