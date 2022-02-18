Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rome, Italy – February 18, 2022: Vintage 1940's COLIVIT with Bacterial lysates of Escherichia coli for the treatment of dysentery. Made by ABC Farmaceutici, Biological Chemotherapy Institute - Turin
LONDON, UK - JANUARY 02, 2018: Pack of Twinings Assam Tea on white background.Twinings was founded in 1706 in London.
Set of modern luxury wedding invitation design or card templates for business or presentation or greeting with golden lines, black stripes on a glitter background.
Black Friday commercial sale flyer Design Template
LONDON, UK - CIRCA AUGUST 2019: Twinings English breakfast loose tea
Rewards credit card. Credit cards rewards is illustrated here.
LONDON, UK - JANUARY 24, 2018: Pack of Eat Natural gluten bar with benefits on white background. Chocolate
Black Friday commercial sale flyer Design Template

See more

1561985896

See more

1561985896

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125657577

Item ID: 2125657577

Rome, Italy – February 18, 2022: Vintage 1940's COLIVIT with Bacterial lysates of Escherichia coli for the treatment of dysentery. Made by ABC Farmaceutici, Biological Chemotherapy Institute - Turin

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Walter Cicchetti

Walter Cicchetti