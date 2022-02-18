Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rome, Italy – February 18, 2022: Vintage 1960's Cachets Dr. KNAPP, tablets medicine for the treatment of toothache. Manufactured in Italy by LA FAR - Milan
Set of modern gift card templates
Big sale banner, best offer, vector eps10 illustration
Made By Elves, Grunge Sign
Black Friday Sale Abstract Background. Super Sale, end of season special offer banner. vector illustration. - Vector
abstract winter sale object on a white background
Warehouse sale, discount offer, special offer concept. Stock vector. Flat design style. Ribbon background. Online delivery concept. Graphic element vector. Special offer badge. Red color background.
vote election sticker label

See more

443734858

See more

443734858

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125657571

Item ID: 2125657571

Rome, Italy – February 18, 2022: Vintage 1960's Cachets Dr. KNAPP, tablets medicine for the treatment of toothache. Manufactured in Italy by LA FAR - Milan

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Walter Cicchetti

Walter Cicchetti