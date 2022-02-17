Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rome, Italy – February 17, 2022: Vintage 1949 VALIDOLO medicine for the treatment of hysteria, neurasthenia, migraine. Manufatured by BOEHRINGER S.A.
Kuantan Pahang Malaysia September 24 2016 - Mentos Incredible chew
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - September 25,2016: Mythos beer,Made by the Mythos Brewery company, the popular brand was launched in 1997.
NEW YORK, USA - MAY 19, 2020: Starbucks Dark Espresso 200 g. Whole bean coffee isolated on white background
Money and clips
BELGRADE, SERBIA - September 29, 2014: Studio shot of a Swiss Milka Chocolate, manufactured by Mondelez International.
Pescara, Italy - April 15, 2020: Italian Instant Soluble organic Barley sold by CARREFOUR Supermarket chain
Sabah.Malaysia. April 2020. Photo for soft drink or ice tea in packaging

See more

1717561279

See more

1717561279

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125271831

Item ID: 2125271831

Rome, Italy – February 17, 2022: Vintage 1949 VALIDOLO medicine for the treatment of hysteria, neurasthenia, migraine. Manufatured by BOEHRINGER S.A.

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Walter Cicchetti

Walter Cicchetti