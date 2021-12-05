Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088422227
Rome, Italy - December 05, 2021, detail of an image of the iconic actress Marlene Dietrich in a book dedicated to her, Portraits from 1926 to 1960.
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1926 to 1960actressamericanamong the best knownattractivebeautifulbeautyblackblue angelbookcelebritycinemacinema iconcollectiondedicateddetaildietrichfacefamousfemalefilm worldgermangermanyhe was born in schöneberghistoryiconiconiciconsimagelolamagdalenemariemarie magdalene dietrichmarlenemarlene dietrichnaturalized germanportraitportraitspseudonymsingersymbolthe actressvintagewaswell-knownwhitewomanwomenworldyoung
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist