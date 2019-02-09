Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rome, Italy - 09.02.2019: United trade unions demostration against economic problems and social injustice.
Members of union known as "UIL" walking towards to the square with their balloons.
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG