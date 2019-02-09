Images

Rome, Italy - 09.02.2019: United trade unions demostration against economic problems and social injustice. Members of union known as "UIL" walking towards to the square with their balloons.
Paris, France - 18.01.2020: Yellow vests demonstration. a trash bin on fire and a reporter taking a picture of it.
Paris, France - 18.01.2020: Yellow vests demonstration. Protesters with a banner says "yellow vests, one year of fight" and a french flag.
Paris, France - 18.01.2020: Yellow vests demonstration. A protestor in the crowd with his French flag written on "Loiret 45" meaning the french region.
Paris, France - 18.01.2020: Yellow vests demonstration. A protester with french flag next to a trash bin on fire.
Paris, France - 18.01.2020: Yellow vests demonstration. The crowd walking throuh the square of train station known as "gare de l'est"
Paris, France - 18.01.2020: Yellow vests demonstration. A trash bin on fire, a protester with his french flag and a journalist taking a picture of him.
Genova, Italy - 14.08.2018: Ponte Morandi Bridge Collapse. Search and Rescue teams are working and the medical officers are waiting for any emergency.

