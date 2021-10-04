Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088417889
Rome, Italy - 04 October, 2021, detail of the cover and cd of Greatest Hits The Police, a collection of hits by the British musical group The Police, released in 1992.
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
a british musical groupa collection of hitsalbumaround the figure of stingartistbritishbritish actorcan't stand losing youcareercelebritycollectioncultureeightieseighties groupenglishevery breath you takefamousformed in london in 1977fourth in norwayfrancegordon matthew thomas sumnergreatest hitsinvisible sunking of painmember of the policemessage in a bottlemulti-instrumentalistmusicmusical groupmusiciannew zealandnumber onepolicepoppop grouppseudonympursue a successful solo careerreleased in 1992roxannesingersingingsongwriterspirits in the material worldstingsuccesssymboltea in the saharatenth in the ukthe policewalking on the moon
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist