Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rome, February 22, 2022: Covers of the CD of the WEST SIDE STORY soundtrack by Robert Wise, with music by Leonard Bernstein, a masterpiece of cinema, awarded with 10 Oscars
Formats
6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG