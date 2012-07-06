Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
ROME – DEC. 5 : Crowd hold protest at "No Berlusconi Day" December 5, 2009 in Rome. Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi under pressure to resign due to his sex scandal and corruption charges.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.