Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091659092
Romantic salad of strawberry with mix of herbs, arugula, spinach leaves, feta cheese and cashew nuts in heart shape on white plate. Romantic meal for St Valentine Day celebration.
N
By Nemer-T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryantioxidantappetizerarugulabalsamicberrycelebrationcheesecookdeliciousdietdietingdinnerfebruaryfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgourmetgreengreetinghealthhealthyheartholidayhomemadeitalianleafleaveslifestylelovelunchmealmozzarellanutorganicplaterawreciperedromanceromanticsaladstrawberrysummertastyvalentinevalentines dayvegetablewedding
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist