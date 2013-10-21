Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Romantic couple of young people lying on the grass in the park. They lie on each other's shoulders and hold on and smile. They look happy. View from above.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3540 × 5310 pixels • 11.8 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG