Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Romantic couple dating. Couple in love. Athletic man kissing and embracing romantic woman. Sexy elegant couple in the tender passion. Young couple lifestyle sexy moments.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
8189 × 5277 pixels • 27.3 × 17.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 644 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 322 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG