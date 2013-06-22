Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099995003
Romania, Brasov - 22 june 2013. The old Post Office Palace.
Brașov, Romania
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveancientarchitecturalarchitectureattractionbaroquebrasovbuildingcentercitadelcitycityscapecouncil housecouncil squaredowntowneditorial use onlyeuropeeuropeanexteriorfacadefamousfortressheritagehistorichistoryhouseskronstadtlandmarkmediaevalmedievaloldold townoutdoorpost office palaceresidenceromaniasquaretourismtouristictowertowntownscapetraditionaltransilvaniatransylvaniatravelurbanviewviewpointvintage
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist