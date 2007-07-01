Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
The Roman styled lighthouse inside the bay at Simons Town, Western Cape, South Africa. Extremely windy day with choppy water and large waves breaking against the lighthouse.
Photo Formats
3009 × 2006 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.