Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 1181759326
Roman ruins landscape in Ancient Ostia with the tenements of Serapide and the adjacent Seven wise men's spa and the Aurighi's tenement - Rome
Photo Formats
5299 × 3441 pixels • 17.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 649 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.