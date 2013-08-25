Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Roman Aquaduct in Segovia, Spain. Built in the second half of the 1st century AD, it is one of the most significant and best-preserved monuments left by the Romans on the Iberian Peninsula

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2682402

Stock Photo ID: 2682402

Roman Aquaduct in Segovia, Spain. Built in the second half of the 1st century AD, it is one of the most significant and best-preserved monuments left by the Romans on the Iberian Peninsula

Photo Formats

  • 3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Matt Trommer