Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Rocky greeting for a new day is reflected in the ocean and shoreline pools on the Big Island of Hawaii at Whittington Beach Park. Rain clouds and pouring rain follow closely on its heels.
Photo Formats
4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.