Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2079996943
Rockingham, WA - Australia - 10-17-2021 ANZAC Park is situated nearby to Rockingham city centre, close to Rockingham War Memorial.
R
By Ric Jacyno
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
australiarockinghamanzacanzac parkarchitectureaustralianbattlecrowdcrowdscrowds of peoplecustomerflagflowersfreedomgallipoligrassgreenhistorichistorykiosklandmarklandscapemartyrmemorialmemorymonumentnationaloneoutdooroutdoorsparkpedestrian zonepeopleperthrockingham marketsrockingham warotary clubrotary rockingham marketssoldiersoldiersstatuestreetsunday marketstouristtown centreturkeyturkishwarwestern australiaworld
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist