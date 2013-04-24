Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rocket Larkspur seeds, macro. 1-2 mm pine cone shaped dried flower seeds also know as Wild Delphinium or Delphinium ajacis. Wildflowers known to attract hummingbirds, bees and butterflies. Isolated.
Formats
4800 × 2787 pixels • 16 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 581 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 291 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG